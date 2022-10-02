Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

