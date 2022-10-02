Axion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.52 Million (AXN)

Axion (AXN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Axion has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axion has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axion coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Axion

Axion’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axion is axion.network. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

