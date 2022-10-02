AXPR (AXPR) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.29 or 1.00027420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081866 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

