Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

