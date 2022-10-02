Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.77.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 75.15% and a negative return on equity of 525.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

