B20 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One B20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. B20 has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

B20 Coin Profile

B20’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. B20’s official website is b20.whalestreet.xyz. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B20

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

