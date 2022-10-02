Baanx (BXX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,848.00

Baanx (BXX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baanx has a total market cap of $209,325.82 and $3,848.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Baanx Profile

Baanx’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX. The official website for Baanx is www.baanxapp.com.

Baanx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services.”

