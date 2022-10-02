Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $264.87 million and $9.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00026298 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,554,166 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
