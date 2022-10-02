Banano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,268.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004117 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004576 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

