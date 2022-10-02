Bank of Stockton Sells 177 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,359,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.16 and a 200 day moving average of $517.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

