Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Base Carbon from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Base Carbon Price Performance

BCBNF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Base Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

