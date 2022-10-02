Beacon (BECN) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.11 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00149043 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,532,184 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
