Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00282705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00103732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00070801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.