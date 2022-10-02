Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target Lowered to €14.10 at Societe Generale

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Shares of BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.