Berenberg Bank Cuts Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBGPY. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

