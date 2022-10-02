Berenberg Bank Trims Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Target Price to €45.00

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($76.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARTY opened at 2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.24. Varta has a twelve month low of 2.95 and a twelve month high of 14.06.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

