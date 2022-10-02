Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $63.34 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.