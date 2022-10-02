BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

