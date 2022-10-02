BIDR (BIDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.41 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

