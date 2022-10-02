Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Binance USD has a market cap of $21.06 billion and approximately $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
About Binance USD
Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
