Bincentive (BCNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,165.00

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bincentive coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive.

Buying and Selling Bincentive

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.