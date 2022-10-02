BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
Shares of BIOL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.47.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.