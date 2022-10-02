BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.