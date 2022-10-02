Birdchain 1-Day Volume Tops $28,873.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $154,402.90 and $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,014.29 or 0.99979716 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00063932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00082244 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

