Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $924.94 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $924.94 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $48.21 or 0.00251135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00604754 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00048211 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000857 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008785 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,185,614 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
