BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $389,757.59 and $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00087517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007706 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,086,862 coins and its circulating supply is 5,875,408 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

