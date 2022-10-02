Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $8,097,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 1,661.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,180,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 435,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

