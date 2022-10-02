BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $136,743.72

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $136,743.72 and $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 355,385,717 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

