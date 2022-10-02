BitWhite Price Hits $0.0011 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $39,934.63 and $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

