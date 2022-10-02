BlackCoin Price Down 11% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $932,913.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00032777 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,639,358 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

