BlackHat 24-Hour Volume Tops $86,844.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $564,674.17 and approximately $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010692 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.