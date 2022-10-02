BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $286,141.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

