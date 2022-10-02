BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.56 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

