BLOCKMAX (OCB) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BLOCKMAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKMAX has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

About BLOCKMAX

BLOCKMAX’s genesis date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

