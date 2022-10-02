Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.90

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.14). Blue Planet Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 90,082 shares changing hands.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.84 million and a P/E ratio of 236.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

