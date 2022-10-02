Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 568 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273,019 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

