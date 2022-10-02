Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

