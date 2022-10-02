Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

