Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $157.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.31 and a one year high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

