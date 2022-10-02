BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $19,785.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is bolt.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

