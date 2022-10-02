boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

