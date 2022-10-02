boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 35 at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

