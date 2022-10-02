Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after purchasing an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

