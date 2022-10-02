Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE PB opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after acquiring an additional 469,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

