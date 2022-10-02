Brokers Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of KEY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.