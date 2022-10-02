Brokers Set Expectations for Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.52. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 277,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

