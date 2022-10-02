Brokers Set Expectations for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

