BunnyPark Trading Down 21.5% This Week (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BunnyPark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004669 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.01615674 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031539 BTC.

BunnyPark Coin Profile

BunnyPark is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,459,871 coins. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

