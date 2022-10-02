Butterfly Protocol Price Tops $0.0494 on Exchanges (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Butterfly Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Butterfly Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Butterfly Protocol Coin Profile

Butterfly Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Butterfly Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

