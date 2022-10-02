Bytom Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00087046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007657 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,404,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

