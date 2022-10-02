CaliCoin (CALI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.18 Million

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One CaliCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. CaliCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaliCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliCoin Coin Profile

CaliCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for CaliCoin is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CaliCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaliCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaliCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaliCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.